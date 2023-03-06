Domino's becomes first QSR brand to achieve 20-minute guaranteed delivery in Bengaluru

The service will be available across 178 Domino’s Pizza stores across Bengaluru.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., India’s largest food services company, on Monday, announced the launch of a 20-minute delivery guarantee for Domino’s Pizza in Bengaluru. The company said that Domino’s Pizza now guarantees delivery of fresh and hot pizzas to customers’ doorsteps within just 20 minutes of placing the order.

This makes Domino's Pizza the first quick service restaurant (QSR) brand to achieve this feat in Bengaluru. The service will be available across 170 Domino’s Pizza stores across Bengaluru.

“Domino's has achieved this new benchmark by enhancing in-store process improvements, upgrading technology, and expanding its store network. All of these efforts have resulted in a more efficient overall delivery process without compromising the quality of the food or the safety of its delivery riders,” said Jubilant FoodWorks in a press release.

The company said that the delivery partners are being provided with proper training and sensitisation for this new service.

The company had earlier announced plans to launch its 20-minute delivery service across 20 zones in 14 cities in India.

In the December quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,332 crore, 10 percent higher compared to Rs 1,210.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the revenue was 1.8 percent down from the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,356 crore.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 80.4 crore, down 39.7 percent from Rs 133.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, and 36.2 percent from the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 126 crore.

The operating profit declined 10.2 percent to Rs 286.4 crore from Rs 319.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India’s largest food service company and holds the franchise rights of the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. It also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks are trading 2.06 percent higher at Rs 450.45.