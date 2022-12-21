English
Homemarket Newsstocks News

Jubilant FoodWorks shares gain after Domino's launches 20-minute delivery in 14 cities

Jubilant FoodWorks shares gain after Domino's launches 20-minute delivery in 14 cities

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 11:56:28 AM IST (Published)

The new initiative will help customers get hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas from hundreds of Domino’s stores across India.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks gained nearly 3 percent after India’s largest pizza chain Domino’s Pizza on Tuesday announced the launch of 20-minute delivery across 20 zones in 14 cities in India.


The brand, which earlier pioneered 30-minute delivery and established itself as a market leader in the QSR (quick service restaurant) sector, said that the new initiative will help customers get hotter, fresher, and tastier pizzas from hundreds of Domino’s stores across India.

Domino’s said the 20-minute delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimising in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity.

Also Read: Jubilant Foodworks shares end higher as Domino’s launches new gourmet pizza range

These steps will help the brand optimise the overall timing of the entire process, without compromising the food quality, safety, and well-being of its delivery riders.

Jubilant FoodWorks holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks are trading 2.51 percent higher at Rs 533.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Domino's PizzaJubilant Foodworks

