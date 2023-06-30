CNBC TV18
Jubilant Food pushes deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024

Jubilant Food pushes deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024

Jubilant Food pushes deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 30, 2023 4:00:58 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd ended at Rs 501.15, up by Rs 7.10, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, a master franchise of brands such as Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday, said the company is postponing the completion deadline to restructure overseas arms to June 2024 from June 2023.

"...please be informed that the proposed internal restructuring of certain overseas subsidiaries of the company is now likely to be
completed on or before June 30, 2024, due to certain regulatory requirements," the company said in an exchange filing.
