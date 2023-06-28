Metal stocks gain momentum, Adani Enterprise and JSW Steel gain over 3%

Aluminum prices shall be supported by restricted supply, lower inventory levels and the global cost curve. In case of non-ferrous companies, lower costs (thermal coal, caustic soda and crude derivatives have softened) and steady demand will continue.

A favourable risk-return ratio has led to metal stocks gaining preference among investors. The metal sectoral index rose 1.4 percent on the day when the Nifty 50 breached an all-time high of 19,000. Nifty Metals is the only index along with Nifty Pharma that gained over 1 percent until 2:30 pm on June 28.

Evelven out of 15 stocks traded from the Nifty Metal index rose, with Adani Enterprise and JSW Steel gaining over 3 percent intraday.

The Nifty Metals index has rallied 3 percent to date in June and 31 percent in the past year. Analysts attribute the momentum in metal stocks to favourable valuations and attractive risk-return ratios.

A sustained steel demand can support current pricing levels for steel. One of India's largest steel makers, Jindal Steel and Power says hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices are nearly bottomed out and expects to remain range-bound in the near future. Also, major steelmakers in India do not have any plans for production cuts but may opt for annual maintenance shutdown during monsoon.

The consensus estimates for the steel sector for FY24 have been stable in June so far. Priyankar Biswas, metals analyst at Nomura, expects steel price fall to be arrested. India HRC export prices remained stable at $565/t in the past two weeks and are now at the lowest levels since mid-December 2022, stated a recent report by Nomura.

Other metals like aluminium and zinc have seen a softening in price, as opposed to lead and copper, amidst recession concerns in the West, a marginally weaker dollar index and lesser than anticipated domestic growth in China . China's manufacturing PMI at 48.8 in May 2023 fell marginally month on month from 49.2 in April 2023, indicating less-than-anticipated domestic demand within China.

As per the International Lead and Zinc Study Group, the global refined zinc metal market was in a deficit of 164 KT in CY22, while the refined zinc market for the calendar year 2023 is estimated to be in a deficit of about 40 to 45 KT.

Antique stock broking expects aluminium prices to be supported by restricted supply, lower inventory levels, and the global cost curve. In the case of non-ferrous companies, lower costs (thermal coal, caustic soda and crude derivatives have softened) and steady demand will continue.

The brokerage assigned a 'buy' rating on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 534, NALCO with a target price of Rs 99, Vedanta with a target price of Rs 344, and 'hold' on Hindustan Zinc with a target price of Rs 317.