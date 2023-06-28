Metal stocks gain momentum, Adani Enterprise and JSW Steel gain over 3%

By Vahishta Unwalla

Aluminum prices shall be supported by restricted supply, lower inventory levels and the global cost curve. In case of non-ferrous companies, lower costs (thermal coal, caustic soda and crude derivatives have softened) and steady demand will continue.

A favourable risk-return ratio has led to metal stocks gaining preference among investors. The metal sectoral index rose 1.4 percent on the day when the Nifty 50 breached an all-time high of 19,000. Nifty Metals is the only index along with Nifty Pharma that gained over 1 percent until 2:30 pm on June 28.

Evelven out of 15 stocks traded from the Nifty Metal index rose, with Adani Enterprise and JSW Steel gaining over 3 percent intraday.