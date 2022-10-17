JSW Steel Signs MoU With Smartex to Explore Low-Emission Steel Production

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Smartex had launched the Financing Steel De-carbonisation (FSD) initiative during the 2022 Climate Week in New York City.

JSW Steel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Smartex to explore possibilities of producing low-emission steel in India.

The new deal is aimed at de-carbonisation of the steel sector in India, de-risking industry investment, accelerating climate action and addressing social equity, the company said in an exchange filing.

Smartex had launched the Financing Steel De-carbonisation (FSD) initiative during the 2022 Climate Week in New York City. FSD is creating a $1 billion Steel De-carbonisation Fund (SDF) and an ecosystem to support steel industry de-carbonisation.

India being the second-largest steel producer is responsible for over 10 percent of CO2 emissions from energy systems. De-carbonising steel production is not easy, with solutions either commercially unviable or in early development stages.

“SDF will host a technical assistance facility for identified de-carbonisation projects’ preparation and a blended technology debt fund for low-cost long-term financing solutions to be explored,” JSW Steel said.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 28.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and the United States (including capacities under joint control).

The company’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 MTPA. JSW Steel says that its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by financial year 2025.

Shares of JSW Steel ended 1.4 percent lower at Rs 631.45, underperforming the benchmark indices that ended at the day's high.