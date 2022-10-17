JSW Steel Signs MoU With Smartex to Explore Low-Emission Steel Production

Mini
Smartex had launched the Financing Steel De-carbonisation (FSD) initiative during the 2022 Climate Week in New York City.
The new deal is aimed at de-carbonisation of the steel sector in India, de-risking industry investment, accelerating climate action and addressing social equity, the company said in an exchange filing.
FSD is creating a $1 billion Steel De-carbonisation Fund (SDF) and an ecosystem to support steel industry de-carbonisation.
India being the second-largest steel producer is responsible for over 10 percent of CO2 emissions from energy systems. De-carbonising steel production is not easy, with solutions either commercially unviable or in early development stages.
“SDF will host a technical assistance facility for identified de-carbonisation projects’ preparation and a blended technology debt fund for low-cost long-term financing solutions to be explored,” JSW Steel said.
Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 28.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and the United States (including capacities under joint control).
The company’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 MTPA. JSW Steel says that its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by financial year 2025.