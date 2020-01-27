JSW Steel share falls 5 percent after weak December quarter earnings

JSW Steel shares fell 5 percent in the early trade on Monday after the company reported poor December quarter results. The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 258.35 after falling 5 percent against the previous close of Rs 271.95 on the BSE.

JSW Steel’s Q3FY20 net profit fell 88 percent to Rs 187 crore as compared to Rs 1,603 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. A CNBC-TV18 poll had expected a net profit of Rs 360 crore.

Total revenue from operations dropped by 10.67 percent to Rs 18,182 crore from Rs 20,355 crore YoY. The company’s overseas operations in the US and Italy recorded losses during the quarter.

Further, the company's crude steel production fell 5 percent YoY to 4.02 million tonnes for the December quarter as the extended monsoon affected operations at both Dolvi and Vijaynagar plants.

Consolidated saleable steel sales for the quarter increased by 11 percent YoY to 4.03 million tonnes. The share of value added and special products in the overall shipments stood at 50 percent, during the quarter from 46 percent in Q2FY20, and exports accounted for 24 percent of shipments versus 31 percent in Q2FY20, the company said.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter declined by 41 percent YoY to Rs 2,667 crores with EBITDA margin at 16.9 percent.

"Even though prices of key raw materials like iron ore (aided by supplies from captive iron ore mines) and coal were lower, and there was an overall improvement in operating efficiencies, sharply lower steel pricing and realizations dragged margins," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also reported a loss of Rs 300 crore in its inventory.

The company’s project activities were disrupted due to extended rainfall and execution delays by contractors due to shortage of manpower. These projects include the expansion of the Dolvi unit, which has been shifted to H1FY21.

At 10:08 am, the shares of JSW Steel were trading 4.19 percent lower at Rs 260.55 on the BSE.