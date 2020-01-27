JSW Steel share falls 5 percent after weak December quarter earnings
Updated : January 27, 2020 11:32 AM IST
Total revenue from operations dropped by 10.67 percent to Rs 18,182 crore from Rs 20,355 crore YoY.
Company’s overseas operations in the US and Italy recorded losses during the quarter.
The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 258.35 after falling 5 percent against the previous close of Rs 271.95 on the BSE.
