JSW Steel production improves on better utilisation, resumption of operations

The production volume of JSW Steel’s Indian operations increased by 20 percent to 6.06 million tonnes in the December quarter compared to 5.05 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

Buy / Sell JSW Steel share TRADE

JSW Steel on Monday announced that its group combined crude steel production rose by 17 percent to 6.24 million tonnes in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The production volume of JSW Steel’s Indian operations increased by 20 percent to 6.06 million tonnes in the December quarter compared to 5.05 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the production volume rose by 9 percent compared to 5.57 million tonnes in the September quarter.

The production volume was higher sequentially primarily due to improved average capacity utilisation to 91 percent as against 84 percent in the same period a year ago at JSW Steel and BPSL.

Also, restarting of steel-making operations at JISPL with effect from November 14, 2022, post-completion of the shutdown undertaken in July 2022 contributed to the growth.

The output of its jointly controlled entities, Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. (BPSL) and JSW lspat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL), however, declined by 30 percent year-on-year to 0.10 million tonnes in the December quarter from 0.14 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter. On a quarterly basis, the output soared more than threefold from 0.03 million tonnes in the September quarter.

The output of JSW Steel USA Ohio dropped 49 percent Y-o-Y to 0.08 million tonnes in the December quarter from 0.16 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

The output of JSW Steel and its jointly controlled entities was higher by 15 percent Y-o-Y at 17.80 million tonnes in the first nine months of the current financial year as against 15.49 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 22 billion JSW Group. JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.