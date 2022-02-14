JSW Steel, Metropolis Health and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 14

JSW Steel |
The stock fell the most on Nifty50 index and settled 6.8 percent lower.
Uflex | Strong set of quarterly numbers in Q3 FY22 drove the stock to end 8.30 percent higher. It gained the most on Nifty500.
Metropolis Healthcare | Disappointing earnings performance for the quarter ended December weighed on the stock. The company's shares ended 15.13 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty500.
KRBL | The company's shares also ended 12 percent lower after KRBL posted poor results for the December quarter.
