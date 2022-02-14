JSW Steel, Metropolis Health and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 14

Mini

Volatility gauge India VIX soared over 21 percent on Monday as geopolitical risks over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, along with more aggressive monetary policy moves from the US Federal Reserve wrecked the risk appetite globally. Nifty50 and Sensex slid more than 3 percent today and ended at 16,842.80 and 56,405.84 respectively. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trade: