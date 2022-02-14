0

JSW Steel, Metropolis Health and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 14

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Volatility gauge India VIX soared over 21 percent on Monday as geopolitical risks over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, along with more aggressive monetary policy moves from the US Federal Reserve wrecked the risk appetite globally. Nifty50 and Sensex slid more than 3 percent today and ended at 16,842.80 and 56,405.84 respectively. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trade:

JSW Steel, share price, stock market, nifty50, top loser JSW Steel |
The stock fell the most on Nifty50 index and settled 6.8 percent lower.
Uflex, share price, stock market, results Uflex | Strong set of quarterly numbers in Q3 FY22 drove the stock to end 8.30 percent higher. It gained the most on Nifty500.
metropolis healthcare, share price, results, stock market Metropolis Healthcare | Disappointing earnings performance for the quarter ended December weighed on the stock. The company's shares ended 15.13 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty500.
KRBL, share price, stock market KRBL | The company's shares also ended 12 percent lower after KRBL posted poor results for the December quarter.
