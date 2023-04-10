JSW Steel logs 24% growth in combined crude steel production in FY23

homemarket Newsstocks NewsJSW Steel logs 24% growth in combined crude steel production in FY23

Apr 10, 2023

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd ended at Rs 688.75, up by Rs 5.95, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

JSW Steel on Monday said the company reported its highest ever consolidated crude steel production at 24.15 million tonne in FY2023, registering a growth of 24 percent year-on-year (YoY).

It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne for Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 13 percent year-on-year and 7 percent QoQ, the company said in an exchange filing.
This was driven by improved capacity utilisation at the Indian operations (capacity utilisation of 96 percent in Q4 FY23 versus 91 percent in Q3 FY23), it said.
Also Read: GCPL to invest Rs 100 crore in early-stage consumer fund Early Spring
The company achieved combined production of 24.57 million tonne against its guidance of 25 million tonne, which is a 98 percent achievement.
While the company achieved 100 percent of its guidance for consolidated Indian operations, production volumes at JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL) and JSW Steel USA, Ohio were impacted due to shutdowns and subdued market conditions for part of the year, the company added.
The company posted a sharp 85.50 percent fall in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore mainly on account of higher expenses. The firm had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,516 crore in the year-ago period.
Also Read: Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market Azithromycin tablets
Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to Rs 39,322 crore from Rs 38,225 crore a year ago. Expenses were also higher at Rs 38,288 crore as against Rs 31,986 crore.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
