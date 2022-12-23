JSW Steel board approves Rs 875 crore fund raise through allotment of NCDs

Seshagiri Rao had told CNBC-TV18 earlier this month that the company still finds it more attractive to raise money in the Indian market.

JSW Steel Ltd. on Friday announced that its board has approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 875 crore to investors on a private placement basis.

The board, on Friday, approved the allotment of 8,750 unsecured, listed, redeemable, rated NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10 lakh each to the investors identified by the committee.

The NCDs will have a tenor of five years from the deemed date of allotment, which is December 23, 2022, and will offer a coupon rate of 8.25 percent per annum, payable annually. The redemption would happen as bullet repayment at the end of 5 years from the deemed date of allotment.

JSW Steel said that in case of default in payment of interest and / or principal redemption on the due dates, or in case of delay in creation and perfection of security, the company shall pay additional interest at the rate of 2 percent per annum payable monthly over the coupon rate for the defaulting period.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao said that the company still finds it more attractive to raise money in the Indian market. He further stated that the company's capex will not be impacted despite the rise in financing costs.

