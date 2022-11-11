JSW Steel reports a 25% growth in crude steel production in October

By CNBCTV18.com

The company also said that capacity utilisation improved to 93 percent in October from 89 percent in September.

JSW Steel's standalone production of crude steel jumped 25 percent in October to 17.76 lakh tonnes, the company informed the exchanges.

Out of this, the production of flat rolled production increased by 30 percent from last year to 13.61 lakh tonnes.

The production of long rolled products also grew in double-digits, increasing 11 percent from last year to 3.7 lakh tonnes.

JSW Steel reported a net loss of Rs 915 crore for the September quarter due to a sharp fall in steel prices.

Operating profit for the quarter also eroded 83.2 percent to Rs 1,752 crore.

Shares of JSW Steel ended 2.6 percent higher at Rs 719.50.