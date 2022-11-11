Homemarket newsstocks news

JSW Steel reports a 25% growth in crude steel production in October

JSW Steel reports a 25% growth in crude steel production in October

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The company also said that capacity utilisation improved to 93 percent in October from 89 percent in September.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

IST3 Min(s) Read

COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

IST6 Min(s) Read

IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

IST2 Min(s) Read

Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

IST3 Min(s) Read

JSW Steel's standalone production of crude steel jumped 25 percent in October to 17.76 lakh tonnes, the company informed the exchanges.

Out of this, the production of flat rolled production increased by 30 percent from last year to 13.61 lakh tonnes.

The production of long rolled products also grew in double-digits, increasing 11 percent from last year to 3.7 lakh tonnes.

The company also said that capacity utilisation improved to 93 percent in October from 89 percent in September.

JSW Steel reported a net loss of Rs 915 crore for the September quarter due to a sharp fall in steel prices.

Operating profit for the quarter also eroded 83.2 percent to Rs 1,752 crore.

Shares of JSW Steel ended 2.6 percent higher at Rs 719.50.

Also Read: JSW Steel subsidiary secures financing to modernise Texas plate mill

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JSW Steel

Previous Article

HDFC twins drive Nifty rally after MSCI index rule change

Next Article

Eclerx shares see modest gains even after strong earnings, buyback announcement