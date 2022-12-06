JSW Energy subsidiary commissions 27 MW wind energy project in Tamil Nadu

The company has entered into a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 25 years for this project.

JSW ReNew Energy Two Ltd., a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has commissioned 27 MW wind energy generation capacity in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, as part of the first phase of its 450 MW wind project. This is the company’s first greenfield wind power project to be commissioned.

Additionally, the company said that it is constructing 1.8 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity in order to reach 10 GW capacity well ahead of its financial year 2025 deadline, and 20 GW capacity by the financial year 2030.

JSW Energy said that it has set a target of a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.

In addition, the company has set a target of reaching 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy growing to 81 percent.

Moreover, around 2.63 GW of renewable energy projects are currently under construction, with wind projects of 1.26 GW tied with SECI expected to be fully commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The company added that it has received an LoA (letter of Authorisation) for a 300 MW wind project from SECI under its tranche XII auction.