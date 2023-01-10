JSW Ispat crude steel production declines 30 percent in December quarter

On a quarterly basis, the crude steel production volume improved sharply by over threefold in the December quarter of FY23 compared to 0.03 million tonnes in Q2 FY23.

The crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL) has declined by 30 percent year-on-year to 0.10 million tonnes in the December quarter. The production volume of the steelmaker was 0.14 million tonnes in the December quarter of the previous financial year.

On a quarterly basis, the crude steel production volume improved sharply by over threefold in the December quarter compared to 0.03 million tonnes in the September quarter due to the restart of certain plant operations of the company in the December quarter.

The production was down by 43 percent at 0.23 million tonnes in the first nine months of the current financial year compared to 0.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

JISPL (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd.), is a joint venture of AION Investments Pvt. Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. A consortium of AION and JSW Steel acquired JISPL through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

JISPL has an integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. It produces sponge iron, stainless steel, and other specialty products like TMT bars.

JSW Steel, the parent company of JISPL, reported a 17 percent growth year-on-year in its group combined crude steel production for the December quarter. The combined crude steel production for the group stood at 6.24 million tonnes.

