homemarket Newsstocks Newsjsw ispat monnet insolvency acquisition crude steel production december quarter 15623411.htm

JSW Ispat crude steel production declines 30 percent in December quarter News

JSW Ispat crude steel production declines 30 percent in December quarter

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 3:21:01 PM IST (Published)

On a quarterly basis, the crude steel production volume improved sharply by over threefold in the December quarter of FY23 compared to 0.03 million tonnes in Q2 FY23.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

The crude steel production of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL) has declined by 30 percent year-on-year to 0.10 million tonnes in the December quarter. The production volume of the steelmaker was 0.14 million tonnes in the December quarter of the previous financial year.


On a quarterly basis, the crude steel production volume improved sharply by over threefold in the December quarter compared to 0.03 million tonnes in the September quarter due to the restart of certain plant operations of the company in the December quarter.

The production was down by 43 percent at 0.23 million tonnes in the first nine months of the current financial year compared to 0.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

JISPL (formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd.), is a joint venture of AION Investments Pvt. Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd. A consortium of AION and JSW Steel acquired JISPL through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

JISPL has an integrated steel unit at Raigarh and a steel unit in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. It produces sponge iron, stainless steel, and other specialty products like TMT bars.

JSW Steel, the parent company of JISPL, reported a 17 percent growth year-on-year in its group combined crude steel production for the December quarter. The combined crude steel production for the group stood at 6.24 million tonnes.

Shares of the company are trading 0.47 percent higher at Rs 31.80.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JSW Steel

Previous Article

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care

Next Article

Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail may have their IPOs in the next 12-18 months, according to CLSA