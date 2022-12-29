JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy for Rs 1,047.6 crore

JSW Energy now holds 95 percent equity shares of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited

JSW Energy has completed the acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) through the debt resolution process by paying Rs 1,047.60 crore. The Sajjan Jindal-led company in July had received approval from the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal for its resolution plan.

After the acquisition, the JSW Group company holds 95 percent equity shares of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Ltd. and the secured financial creditors collectively hold the balance 5 percent, as per the terms of the resolution plan.

Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited owns a 700 MW thermal power plant located at Jharsuguda district of Odisha. One unit of 350 MW of the plant got commissioned in 2016 but has been non-operational since then due to financial stress. The second unit is yet to be commissioned.

JSW Energy has also set a target of a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.

Shares of JSW Energy ended 0.9 percent higher at Rs 286.50.