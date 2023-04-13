JSPL to expand Rail-making capacity with new heavy structure mill at Angul unit

JSPL is also exporting home-grown rails to multiple countries around the world. It has also supplied specialty rail blooms for the European railways.

Jindal Steel & Power will commission a state-of-the-art 1.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) Rail & Heavy Structure mill at its steel complex at Angul, Odisha.

With the commissioning of this capacity, JSPL's total rail-making capacity will be 2.2 MTPA. The company's existing 1 MTPA Rail Mill at Raigarh is regularly supplying 260m rails to the Indian Railways, Dedicated Freight Corridors and other national projects.

JSPL has developed specialty rails like 1175 HT, R350 HT, Asymmetric Rails, and 1080HH rails at its Raigarh unit in Chhattisgarh. These rails act as an import substitute and are used by metro rail corporations, high-speed corridors and the Bullet Train project.

The speciality rails of 1080 HH grade are being utilised at nearly all Metro systems in India. Such rails are used in projects of national importance and for projects in difficult terrains like those in Jammu and Kashmir and Sivok-Rangpo project in West Bengal.

The Indian Railways has embarked upon upgrading the Indian Railway Track system to carry more than 25 MT axle load and speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

JSPL is also exporting home-grown rails to multiple countries around the world. It has also supplied specialty rail blooms for the European railways.

"JSPL is committed to supporting the Government’s initiatives of Gati Shakti Yojna, as part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by making available domestically produced import substitution products at competitive prices. It is proactively adding and augmenting further Rail manufacturing capacity to support the modernization of the Indian Rail network," JSPL MD Bimlendra Jha was quoted as saying.

