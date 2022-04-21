JSPL stock tanks over 5% as ED conducts search operations

The Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) stock has tanked 5 percent after CNBC-TV18 reported, learning from people in the know, that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations at two of the company's locations in Delhi and Gurugram. ED sources have indicated that they are investigating FEMA (foreign exchange management act) violations by the company.

A response on this is awaited from the company.

The JSPL stock fell down to Rs 527 per share

(This is a breaking copy and will be updated shortly)