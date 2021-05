After Credit Suisse turned negative on metal stocks, JPMorgan has turned a bit cautious on the steel names. The brokerage firm believes it is a time to be selective.

JPMorgan’s top bet is Tata Steel - because of deleveraging and it maintains an overweight stance with a target price of Rs 1,610.

The firm has also downgraded some stocks like Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel, NMDC to neutral.

In terms of non-ferrous, JPMorgan’s top pick is Hindalco maintaining an overweight stance with a target price of Rs 500.

SAIL: Rating revised to Neutral; Target price: Rs 135

NMDC: Rating revised to Neutral from Overweight; target price: Rs 200

JSW Steel: Downgraded; target price: Rs 700

Hindalco: Overweight and rating maintained; target price: Rs 500

Vedanta: Neutral stance; target price: Rs 295

Hind Zinc: Rating revised to underweight; Target price: Rs 277

