English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

JPMorgan expects rising steel demand to aid further price hikes

market | IST

JPMorgan expects rising steel demand to aid further price hikes

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jan 11, 2023 11:20 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

JPMorgan sees scope for further steel price hikes of Rs 3,000 per tonne in the next 2-3 months.

Global financial services firm JPMorgan said on Tuesday that it expects global steel prices to rise further in the coming days. JPMorgan highlighted that China export prices have already hit $620 per tonne and demand is expected to improve further post the Lunar New Year.

Recommended Articles

View All
The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Notably, in India, domestic steel prices have recently risen by Rs 1,500 per tonne in January, with the landed prices now being Rs 60,000 per tonne.


JPMorgan sees scope for further steel price hikes of Rs 3,000 per tonne in the next 2-3 months.

JPMorgan pointed out that higher steel prices would create a strong earnings environment for Indian steel companies in the coming quarters. However, it said that higher prices of coking coal would limit their margin expansion.

Recently, rating agency CRISIL also noted in its report that the steel sector in India is expected to see healthy traction owing to supply chain alteration. The agency expects stabilisation in steel prices after a sharp drop in 2022.

Fitch Ratings also said in its ‘Global Steel Outlook for 2023’ report that it expected steel consumption outside China to improve, mostly due to dynamic growth in India, Southeast Asia, and the US.

“Incremental steel inventories have built up in the system, with competition in unprotected markets intensifying. As a result, margins have visibly come off post-Covid peaks and are normalising in 2023, a significant change compared to 2022 outside China,” the report said.

Shares of Hindalco are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, trading with gains of close to 2 percent. Other steel stocks are also trading with moderate gains.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X