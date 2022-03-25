JPMorgan says Titan valuation rich, limited scope for EPS upgrade; shares fall

JPMorgan maintained a 'neutral' call on Titan shares with a target price of Rs 2,618. The risk-reward in Titan is unattractive in the short term, the brokerage said in a research report.

JPMorgan also said that its store channel checks suggest a tapering of demand for the company in recent weeks.

The brokerage said Titan's current valuation appears to be rich, and there is limited scope for an earnings per share (EPS) upgrade.

Titan Company shares continued to decline for a third straight day on Friday. The Titan stock fell as much as 3.6 percent to Rs 2,525 on BSE.

At 1 pm, Titan Company shares were down 3.2 percent at Rs 2,536 with a large volume.

A total of 86,000 Titan shares changed hands for the day so far, exchange data showed, as against a daily average of 52,000 in the past two weeks.

Titan shares have rewarded investors with a return of 73.9 percent in the past year, as against the benchmark Nifty50's gain of 20.2 percent.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala hold a 5.09 percent stake in Titan, according to shareholding data for the third quarter of the current financial year.

