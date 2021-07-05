Home

    JPMorgan overweight on Tata Power, Power Grid, neutral on NTPC; here’s why

    By Nimesh Shah | IST (Updated)
    JPMorgan is positive on the power sector. This is a transition decade for power sector as it will shift from coal to renewables. India’s decarbonisation goals are making India’s renewable energy ambitions more viable. India’s renewable energy target has been set to 450GW in the next 10 years, from earlier 95GW.

    To play this theme, the brokerage house is overweight on Tata Power, neutral on NTPC and bullish on Power Grid.
    On Tata Power and Power Grid, the firm has initiated a coverage with an overweight rating and a target price of Rs 150 and Rs 270 respectively.
    On NTPC, JPMorgan has neutral rating with a target price of Rs 125.
