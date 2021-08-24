JPMorgan overweight on Info Edge, here’s why

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Info Edge. It is overweight on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,600.

The brokerage house expects the core engine, Naukri, to accelerate further to 25 percent billing CAGR for the next couple of years, which will be the strongest in the last fifteen years.

According to the firm, 99acres would be the second growth engine for Info Edge.

JPMorgan also expects the company to capture profit in the matrimony and education business via consolidations. Also, the success of Zomato and PolicyBazaar do suggest that in real terms, Info Edge is India’s Tencent.

