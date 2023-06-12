This is how India's oil refiners may want to utilise their recent profits, according to JPMorgan

In the March quarter, which is the last of the financial year, the three refiners - HPCL, BPCL, and IOC saw combined profits of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan believes is not anticipating an immediate cut in retail fuel prices as India's oil refiners are recouping the large losses that they incurred in financial year 2023 and also pare some debt, which increased sharply on a year-on-year basis.

The brokerage sees a positive earnings environment for India's refiners, including Reliance Industries, and expects Gross Refining Margin to move higher in the coming months as diesel cracks firm up post the summer months.

Among its top picks, JPMorgan has highlighted Reliance Industries, HPCL and Indian Oil.

JPMorgan referred to CNBC-TV18's newsbreak on June 8, which said that India's oil refiners may consider a cut in fuel prices as their financial health has improved significantly.

The brokerage believes that the report is not a negative, given that implied gross margin on diesel and gasoline are in the Rs 10-12 per litre range, compared to the historical average of Rs 2-2.5 per litre.

The report is among a series of positive brokerage commentary on India's oil marketing companies, after they suffered significant losses in the first half of financial year 2023. However, in the March quarter, which is the last of the financial year, the three refiners - HPCL, BPCL, and IOC saw combined profits of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

Last month, Nomura upgraded these companies citing them to be on-track to recover about Rs 23,500 crore and that they are likely to make good on the entire under-recovery in financial year 2025. It also raised price targets for all three firms.