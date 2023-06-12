CNBC TV18
This is how India's oil refiners may want to utilise their recent profits, according to JPMorgan
By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 12, 2023 12:55:37 PM IST (Published)

In the March quarter, which is the last of the financial year, the three refiners - HPCL, BPCL, and IOC saw combined profits of nearly Rs 20,000 crore. 

Brokerage firm JPMorgan believes is not anticipating an immediate cut in retail fuel prices as India's oil refiners are recouping the large losses that they incurred in financial year 2023 and also pare some debt, which increased sharply on a year-on-year basis.

The brokerage sees a positive earnings environment for India's refiners, including Reliance Industries, and expects Gross Refining Margin to move higher in the coming months as diesel cracks firm up post the summer months.
Among its top picks, JPMorgan has highlighted Reliance Industries, HPCL and Indian Oil.
