JPMorgan downgrades Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, here’s why

JPMorgan believes demand is likely to be solid in the cement sector for the next two-three years. However, the firm is seeing a strong rise in input cost like coke, coal and that is likely to impact the first half of this year.

According to the firm, price increase will work and that will offset some part of this increase but margin expansion is not possible from hereon.

It also highlighted the fact that the cement stocks have run up and are not cheap, trading at multi-year highs on the valuation parameters.

So, JPMorgan has downgraded a couple of cement stocks like Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement.

The brokerage house has downgraded Shree Cement to underweight from neutral, cutting its target price to Rs 23,300 from Rs 26,500; and UltraTech Cement to neutral from overweight, cutting its target price to Rs 6,890 from Rs 7,560.

However, the firm remains positive on ACC and Grasim, increasing the target prices on both the stocks to Rs 2,450 and Rs 1,820 respectively.

