Premiumisation a secular trend in consumption sector: JPMorgan's Latika Chopra

There is a secular trend in the consumption sector: premiumisation. That is the message from Latika Chopra, ED-Consumer Research at JPMorgan. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chopra said the margin pressure is expected to sustain for companies in the sector in the next six months.

“We believe the margin story is going to remain very relevant over the next three to six months. We do anticipate margin pressures to sustain, though the intent of the companies will be not to take margins below a certain reasonable range,” she said.

Chopra also believes there is a downside risk for mass and entry-level products in the space. “We do expect your volume deceleration to happen more prominent in the staple space clearly as price increase impact will flow through,” she said.

Companies have shrunk their pack sizes, a move that may further impact their volumes, said Chopra.

Her remarks come follow a series of price increases and grammage reductions by consumer goods companies.

"A significant part of FMCG companies' portfolios are coming from price packs, where grammage reductions have been taken and that is also going to weigh down on volumes. Across our staples universe, we are forecasting high single-digit to low double-digit kind of revenue momentum with volumes taking a back seat out there," Chopra added.