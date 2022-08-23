    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Here is why JP Morgan has downgraded all IT players from overweight to neutral

    market | IST

    Here is why JP Morgan has downgraded all IT players from overweight to neutral

    Profile image
    By Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
    Mini

    JPMorgan has downgraded Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and Persistent Systems to ‘neutral’ rating from ‘overweight’ rating as it expects the margin erosion to persist in the medium-term and stay meaningfully below the long-term average.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Infosys share

    TRADE
    JPMorgan has downgraded Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, and Persistent Systems to a ‘neutral’ rating from an ‘overweight’ rating.
    The firm has turned more bearish on the IT sector as it expects the margin erosion to persist in the medium-term and stay meaningfully below the long-term averages. The firm also sees limited incremental margin levers going ahead.
    The report states that the Indian IT names, even now, are trading at more than 40 percent premium to the pre-COVID long-term averages and that too when the peak growth is behind and the margins are structurally getting eroded.
    Also Read: Infosys variable pay cut and TCS’ delayed bonus amid shrinking margins upsets Street
    This is the primary reason why JPMorgan has turned bearish and downgraded all the remaining overweight stocks within the IT names to neutral. It believes that any meaningful upside from here should be a rally to exit into the IT names in India.
    At the time of publishing (11:40 am) the IT sector was under pressure due to the valuation concerns raised by brokerages and the JP Morgan downgrade.
    Watch the accompanying video for more
    To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng