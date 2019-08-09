Market
Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1
Updated : August 09, 2019 11:24 AM IST
Page Industries shares slumped 5.58 percent intraday on Friday after the company's net profit dropped 11 percent in the first quarter earnings this fiscal.
The Jockey manufacturer's net profit declined 11.06 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,066.84 crore.
The company's net profit declined after its total expenses increased by 5.23 percent to Rs 67,059.24 crore.Â
