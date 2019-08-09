Jockey innerwear maker Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1

Shares of Page Industries, the Indian franchise and manufacturer of Jockey innerwear, slumped as much as 5.58 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 17,744 on Friday after the company's net profit dropped 11 percent in the June-quarter.

At 10:35 AM, Page Industries shares were down 4.96 percent at Rs 17,564 per share on the NSE.

Page's net profit declined year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,066.84 crore as against Rs 12,443.60 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 2.41 percent YoY to Rs 83,495.87 crore in the quarter done by.

Brokerage Credit Suisse cut the company's target price to Rs 15,500 following the results.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Chief Financial Officer K Chandra Sekar said, "The liquidity crunch is impacting business sentiment. There can be some recovery in Q2FY20 but don't expect a complete turnaround."

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Qatar. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International Ltd. for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

