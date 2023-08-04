JK Tyre Q1 Results: Shares at record high after operating profit rises 60%, margin up 500 basis points

The company’s EBITDA saw a sharp rise of 60.6 percent to Rs 457.3 crore in the quarter under review.

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries rose over 6 percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 282.75 on the BSE on Friday after the tyre manufacturer reported strong earnings for the June quarter.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased over 310 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 154 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 37.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

JK Tyre posted a marginal 2.1 percent growth in its revenue from operations at Rs 3,718.1 crore for the June quarter as opposed to Rs 3,643 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA saw a sharp rise of 60.6 percent to Rs 457.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 284.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the tyre manufacturer witnessed healthy growth in its margin for the quarter under review, rising to 12.3 percent from 7.8 percent in the June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Shares of JK Tyre and Industries Ltd. are trading 6.04 percent higher at Rs 281.