English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

JK Paper shares extend gains for the third straight day, hit a fresh 52-week high

JK Paper shares extend gains for the third straight day, hit a fresh 52-week high

JK Paper shares extend gains for the third straight day, hit a fresh 52-week high
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 2:59:44 PM IST (Published)

Shares of JK Paper have more than doubled this year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell JK Paper share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read


Shares of JK Paper surged more than 5 percent on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 450.

The stock is trading higher for the third day in a row on Tuesday, and has gained 6.5 percent during this period.

Shares of JK Paper have more than doubled this year.

The paper and packaging board major last month announced the acquisition plan for Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL) for about Rs 578 crore. The company added that the acquisition represents an 85 percent stake in both companies and will take place in phases.

CRISIL rating expects that the acquisition will lead to synergy benefits for JK Paper Ltd., HPPL and SPPL.

JK Paper is one of the largest players in the domestic writing and printing paper and paper board space, with installed capacity of 7,61,000 tonne per annum (including SPM and the new packaging board unit).

Its sustained market position is backed by its leadership in the copier segment, established brands offering premium products, diversified product portfolio and clientele, and robust distribution network, according to CRISIL.

Most other paper stocks have surged this year on growing demand in paper segment and growth in packaging board segment.

StockReturns (YTD)
JK Paper113.30%
West Coast Paper142.30%
Ruchira Paper86.79%
Seshasayee Paper98.20%
Andhra Paper103.60%
Tamil Nadu Newsprint114.75%

Shares of JK Paper are trading 3.4 percent higher at Rs 439.40.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Just Dial promoter Reliance Retail to sell 2% stake to meet regulatory norms

Next Article

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 117 crore mall construction order in Goa from DLF