    market News stocks News

    JK Paper expects 35-45 percent revenue growth this financial year

    IST

    JK Paper expects 35-45 percent revenue growth this financial year

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Reema Tendulkar   |Sonia Shenoy  IST (Published)
    The company's revenue grew 74 percent from last year to an all-time high of Rs 1,644 crore.

    JK Paper anticipates its topline to grow between 35-45 percent for the current financial year. President & Director AS Mehta told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that the company expects to earn between Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore in revenue for the current financial year.
    In his last interaction with the company, Mehta mentioned that the company will cross Rs 5,000 crore in revenue during this financial year.
    The company earned Rs 4,100 crore in revenue during financial year 2022, a growth of 43 percent compared to financial year 2021.
    JK Paper reported its highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,644 crore during the September quarter. Compared to the previous year, the topline increased 74 percent while net profit more than doubled.
    The company reported overall volume growth of 35 percent during the quarter, led by a ramp up of the new packaging board capacity and better realisations.
    Mehta anticipates that the demand for office and packaging paper is likely to be robust going forward and that the packaging board facility has crossed 90 percent of its overall capacity.
    The company has also increased its market share during the quarter to 28 percent from 24 percent earlier.
    Other Key Takeaways:
    • Realisations higher due to higher contribution of packaging business and paper prices
    • Price increase in the coated paper business is not sustainable, witnessing declines
    • Expect NSR for coated paper to drop between 7-10 percent
      • Shares of JK Paper are trading 0.5 percent higher at Rs 412.8. The stock has doubled this year.
      (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
