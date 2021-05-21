  • SENSEX
JK Lakshmi Cement surges 9% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings

Updated : May 21, 2021 10:41:42 IST

The company's profit grew 61 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 159.13 crore, on the back of higher volumes and of healthy operational performance.
The company’s revenue from operations was up 25.22 percent YoY at Rs 1,424 crore and EBITDA margin improved 130 bps to 20.3 percent in Q4FY21.
For the fiscal year 2020-21, JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit climbed 66.49 percent to Rs 421.12 crore.
Published : May 21, 2021 10:41 AM IST

