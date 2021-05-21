JK Lakshmi Cement surges 9% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement surged 9 percent to hit a 52-week high after the company reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The company's profit grew 61 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 159.13 crore, on the back of higher volumes and of healthy operational performance.

It had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The stock rose as much as 9.1 percent to its 520week high of Rs 509.80 per share on the BSE.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 25.22 percent YoY at Rs 1,424 crore and EBITDA margin improved 130 bps to 20.3 percent in Q4FY21 from 19 percent in Q4FY20.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit climbed 66.49 percent to Rs 421.12 crore. It was Rs 252.94 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,727.44 crore, up 8.32 percent as compared to Rs 4,364.07 crore in FY 2019-20.

Despite a hike in the raw material prices including pet coke, diesel, the company said it has improved its profitability on account of substantial higher volumes, higher realisations, and improved efficiency.