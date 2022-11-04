Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    JK Lakshmi Cement shares gain the most in two months despite quarterly profit dropping 30 percent

    JK Lakshmi Cement shares gain the most in two months despite quarterly profit dropping 30 percent

    JK Lakshmi Cement shares gain the most in two months despite quarterly profit dropping 30 percent
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Nigel D'Souza   |Nigel D'Souza  IST (Published)

    The net profit of Rs 59 crore for the quarter was higher than Jefferies estimates of Rs 49 crore.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell JK Lakshmi Cem share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement gained the most in two months despite the company reporting a 29 percent drop in its September quarter net profit.
    However, the net profit of Rs 59 crore for the quarter was higher than Jefferies estimates of Rs 49 crore.
    The company mentioned that profitability remained under pressure due to the rise in global fuel costs, which it managed to partly mitigate through better operational efficiencies, increasing volumes, optimising the product mix and increasing the sales of premium products.
    Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,303 crore which was marginally below Jefferies' expectations of Rs 1,354 crore.
    However, the company's operating profit or EBITDA stood at Rs 139 crore, higher than the Jefferies estimate of Rs 123 crore. Margin contracted 400 basis points from last year to 10.6 percent from 14.6 percent. Higher power and fuel costs, which rose 47 percent from last year, contributed to the margin hit.
    Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement are trading 8 percent higher at Rs 621.50. The stock has an 88 percent “Buy” rating according to aggregate collected by Refinitiv from 17 analysts.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    JK lakshmi Cement

    Next Article

    Angel One shares drop after client acquisition declines for second straight month

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng