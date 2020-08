The share price of JK Lakshmi Cement declined over 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended June 2020.

The stock fell as much as 5.97 percent to Rs 280 per share on the BSE. However, it soon recovered slightly, trading 3.39 percent lower at Rs 287.70 apiece, at 10 am.

The company reported a 5.80 percent decline in consolidated net profit for Q1FY21 to Rs 50.63 crore as against Rs 53.75 crore in the year-ago quarter impacted by lower sales due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Revenue from operations fell 19.78 percent to Rs 911.54 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,136.32 crore, YoY.

"Sales volume was severely impacted by lockdown restrictions during most part of the quarter...resulting into sales volume plunging by 18 percent in Apr-June 2020 over Apr-June 19. As a result, sales declined to Rs 825.15 crore by 21 percent in Apr-June 2020 from Rs 1,041.88 crore in Apr-June 19," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Realizations during the quarter fell 3 percent, YoY, but rose 0.5 percent sequentially. Calculated EBITDA/ton was at Rs 750/ton.

Total expenses were at Rs 846.55 crore, as against Rs 1,037.23 crore earlier, down 18.38 percent.

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd. said that the overall numbers were marginally below street expectations.

"Revenue for the quarter was adversely impacted as there was no production and sales for the cement industry during the first 20 days of April due to lockdown. Post 20th April, the cement industry gradually gained momentum. The company reported less volume de-growth of 18% YoY compared to other cement companies that reported its numbers owing to better regional mix," Lahoti said.

Going forward, picking up construction work in urban areas and no local lockdowns will be key for the company, he added.