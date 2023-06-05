JK Cement to buy 100% stake in Toshali Cements for Rs 157 crore

Shares of JK Cement Ltd ended at Rs 3,207.00, up by Rs 23.35, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

JK Cement Ltd on Monday said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Toshali Cements Private Ltd for Rs 157 crore, in order to expand its footprint into the eastern region.

"...the Board of Directors in its meeting held early today has accorded in-principle approval to sign/execute a Share Purchase Agreement with The Shareholders and also with Toshali Cements Private Ltd for the acquisition of 100% Equity Shareholding from all the existing shareholders of Toshali," according to an exchange filing.