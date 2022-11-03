JK Cement starts operations at manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh

Mini
Motilal Oswal recently upgraded JK Cement to a buy recommendation from the earlier rating of Neutral, with a price target of Rs 3,170.
Recommended ArticlesView All
High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24
IST5 Min(s) Read
Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment
IST4 Min(s) Read
The clinkerisation is at an advanced stage and would be commissioned shortly, the company said. Clinker is known to be the backbone of cement production and involves a mixture of limestone and minerals that are heated in a klin and are transformed by this heat.
JK Cement also recently opened its grey cement grinding unit in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The newly built unit in the Hamirpur area has a total production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Motilal Oswal recently upgraded JK Cement to a buy recommendation from the earlier rating of Neutral, with a price target of Rs 3,170. The brokerage cited an improving outlook along with its strengthening presence in North and Central India behind the upgrade.