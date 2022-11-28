JK Cement begins cement-grinding operations at Hamirpur unit

Earlier this month, JK Cement commenced a cement-grinding unit in Panna of Madhya Pradesh, at its newly setup cement manufacturing facility.
JK Cement Ltd. has announced that one of its subsidiaries has begun cement-grinding operations at its Uttar Pradesh unit on Friday.
The unit, with a cement-grinding capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), is located in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh and is operated by JK Cement’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd.
Earlier this month, JK Cement commenced a cement-grinding unit in Panna of Madhya Pradesh, at its newly set up cement manufacturing facility.
The overall capacity for this unit, also being commissioned by Jaykaycem (Central), was said to be 2 MTPA.
The company added that the clinkerisation is at an advanced stage and will be commissioned shortly. Clinker is known to be the backbone of cement production and involves a mixture of limestone and minerals that is heated in a kiln and transformed by this heat.
Brokerage house Motilal Oswal recently upgraded the JK Cement stock to a ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ earlier, with a price target of Rs 3,170. The brokerage cited an improving outlook along with its strengthening presence in North and Central India as the reason behind the upgrade.
The JK Cement stock ended trading at Rs 3,020, up 0.18 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
