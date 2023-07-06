JK Cement arm acquires additional 20% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 60 crore

Shares of JK Cement Ltd ended at Rs 3,294.80, down by Rs 13.80, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

JK Cement Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary JK Maxx Paints Ltd (JKMPL) has acquired an additional 20 percent stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints Ltd (APL) for Rs 60.24 crore.

With this acquisition, JKMPL holds 80 percent stake in APL. Last year, the company acquired a 60 percent stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore.

Incorporated on May 18, 1989, APL is a manufacturer of architectural and high-performance paints and coatings. Acro Paints has two manufacturing facilities, which are currently going through capacity expansion and are expected to be completed by Q2 FY24.

Post-expansion, JKMPL will have a capacity of 60,000 KL in decorative and textured paints and 6,700 KL in construction chemicals.

Last month, JK Cement said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Toshali Cements Private Ltd for Rs 157 crore, in order to expand its footprint into the eastern region.

At present, Toshali Cements has two manufacturing units. One unit is located at Ampavalli, Koraput district of Odisha, which has a clinker capacity of 0.33 MTPA and grinding capacity of 0.198 MTPA.

The second one is a grinding unit located at Choudwar, Cuttack district of Odisha, which has an annual cement production capacity of 0.435 MTPA. JK Cement has an installed grey cement capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of J K Cement Ltd ended at Rs 3,294.80, down by Rs 13.80, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.