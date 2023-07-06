JK Cement arm acquires additional 20% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 60 crore

Shares of JK Cement Ltd ended at Rs 3,294.80, down by Rs 13.80, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

JK Cement Ltd on Thursday said its wholly owned subsidiary JK Maxx Paints Ltd (JKMPL) has acquired an additional 20 percent stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints Ltd (APL) for Rs 60.24 crore.

With this acquisition, JKMPL holds 80 percent stake in APL. Last year, the company acquired a 60 percent stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore.

Incorporated on May 18, 1989, APL is a manufacturer of architectural and high-performance paints and coatings. Acro Paints has two manufacturing facilities, which are currently going through capacity expansion and are expected to be completed by Q2 FY24.