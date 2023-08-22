Jio Financial Services latest update: Stock in lower circuit for second straight day

Shares of Jio Financial Services were locked in a lower circuit of 5 percent for the second straight session after they went public on Monday.

The demerged entity's stock is now in a 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 236.45.

Despite the tepid trading debut, Jio Financial Services ended Monday's session as India's second-largest NBFC behind Bajaj Finance with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind explained on Monday as to why the stock is stuck in a lower circuit and that has got nothing to do with the company's fundamentals.

"The Indian Index funds themselves hold probably around Rs 2 lakh crore worth of Reliance, I mean worth of overall AUM and if 10 percent of that or certain percentages of Reliance Jio financials, they will have to compulsorily sell it, which is why you're seeing this I think it's nearly Rs 3 crore shares, about 750 crore worth of volume that's sitting on the sell side and there's no buyer because everybody knows that these people have to compulsorily sell. So we're going to see a lot of time before it, stabilises in price. But I think also that they have to give us more insight into the business," he said.

After a block deal on Monday, another 19.4 lakh shares of the company exchanged hands in a large trade after market open on Tuesday.

"We own the stock, we have the shares, but I will be honest, there is nothing in the company so far. That allows me to give you a long-term view because it's just a company that has dealt only with its associates. And they haven't yet built out many of the things that we are talking about, which is the AMC, the brokerage, the lending company and so on," Shenoy added.

Jio Financial Services is trading in the Trade-To-Trade segment for the initial few days after listing. Under the T2T segment, stocks can only be purchased under the delivery method and are not eligible to be traded on an intraday basis.

"The future growth prospects of JFSL are indeed bright since it can scale up its business hugely with its enormous connection with consumers and merchants. But institutional selling is a drag on the share price in the near-term. Since the stock is in the T segment institutional selling is dragging the price down," VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services said.