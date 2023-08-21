Jio Financial Services Listing: Stock lists at Rs 262, to trade under T2T segment initially

Shares of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services arm of Nifty 50 heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd . listed at Rs 262 per share. This is almost the same price as its discovered price of Rs 261.85.

The stock had a special price discovery session on July 20, during which it was valued at Rs 261.85 per share, much higher than the market estimates that ranged between Rs 120 - Rs 200 per share.

Jio Financial Services will be trading under the Trade-To-Trade (T2T) segment for the first 10 days post listing. Under the T2T segment, stocks have to be bought only under the delivery method and are not eligible to be traded on an intraday basis. The stock will have a five percent circuit filter for the next ten trading sessions.

Reliance Industries on Friday had announced that the shares of Jio Financial Services will be listing on Monday, August 21. Soon after, FTSE index revoked the circular that had announced the removal of the stock from the indices as it had not listed within 20 business days of the price discovery session.

Chairman KV Kamath, during the listing ceremony said that Jio Financial Services will be an important player in India's financial services industry. He added that India is on the path of growth and that it will manage to double its GDP in the next eight to nine years.

"Given the sheer size of this particular listing the space that it is in, and the capabilities that it comes along with, it's definitely going to be historic. So it's after what 17 years that you have a new listing from the Reliance table and that that means a lot. So you probably have a much wider broader participation that will come through in the financial services space, not just from a stock perspective, but from an operational perspective as well," Prakash Diwan, market expert said.

"I think it's going to be a disruptive kind of a move, for them to be able to get into things which other players have taken much longer to establish. Sothe path to profitability, or the time to kind of reach optimal scale is going to be far more different and that's where the disruption is likely to be, rather than anything very fancy on products at all," he added.