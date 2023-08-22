Jio Financial Services index exclusion delayed to August 29 - Here are the new timelines

Jio Financial Services will now be excluded from the Sensex indices on August 28 instead of Wednesday, August 23. There has been no official communication from the NSE on the Nifty exclusion timeline yet.

Shares of Jio Financial Services ended on a lower circuit for the second day in a row on Tuesday. The stock ended 5 percent lower at Rs 236.15.

Earlier, Jio Financial Services was to be excluded from both Sensex and Nifty indices on the third day after their listing. However, since the stock ended at a lower circuit of 5 percent for two consecutive sessions, the exclusion has been delayed, as per a BSE notification.

Shares of Jio Financial Services will now be removed from all S&P BSE indices prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 29. However, in case the stock ends in a lower circuit for the next two sessions as well, the removal date will be deferred by another three days.

Additionally, in case the shares do not hit a lower circuit on either of the two days but end on a lower circuit on the third day, the removal will be deferred by another three sessions.

Jio Financial Services is trading in the Trade-To-Trade segment for the initial few days after listing. Under the T2T segment, stocks can only be purchased under the delivery method and are not eligible to be traded on an intraday basis.

Jio Financial Services will continue to remain a constituent of the MSCI and FTSE indices. However, there will be no buying or selling taking place there.

"The combined outflow is project to involve approximately 145-150 million shares, encompassing both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex," Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research said in a note. It is expecting to see selling pressure worth nearly $465 million.