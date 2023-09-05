Jio Financial Services excluded from Nifty indices after failing to meet trading price band norms

Jio Financial Services Ltd's inclusion in various Nifty indices announced earlier in July 2023 due to the demerger of its financial services business from Reliance Industries Ltd , has taken an unexpected turn as it faces exclusion from the indices.

According to NSE Indices Ltd, the company was scheduled to be included in these indices from July 20, 2023, following the demerger. The official listing of Jio Financial Services took place on August 21, 2023, at the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE).

However, the exclusion decision was made in line with the index methodology by the Index Maintenance Subcommittee (Equity) of NSE Indices. This move comes after Jio Financial Services failed to meet the price band criteria on two consecutive trading days — specifically on September 4, 2023, and September 5, 2023, at NSE.

The exclusion from the Nifty indices — including Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, and others — will become effective from September 7, 2023, at the close of trading on September 6, 2023.

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd ended at Rs 255.30, up by Rs 1.85, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

