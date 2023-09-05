Jio Financial Services excluded from Nifty indices after failing to meet trading price band norms

2 Min Read
Jio Financial Services Ltd's inclusion in various Nifty indices announced earlier in July 2023 due to the demerger of its financial services business from Reliance Industries Ltd, has taken an unexpected turn as it faces exclusion from the indices.
According to NSE Indices Ltd, the company was scheduled to be included in these indices from July 20, 2023, following the demerger. The official listing of Jio Financial Services took place on August 21, 2023, at the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE).
However, the exclusion decision was made in line with the index methodology by the Index Maintenance Subcommittee (Equity) of NSE Indices. This move comes after Jio Financial Services failed to meet the price band criteria on two consecutive trading days — specifically on September 4, 2023, and September 5, 2023, at NSE.
Also Read: Reliance Jio's 7th anniversary offer: Extra data, special vouchers for users. Details here
The exclusion from the Nifty indices — including Nifty 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, and others — will become effective from September 7, 2023, at the close of trading on September 6, 2023.
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd ended at Rs 255.30, up by Rs 1.85, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 6:38 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Jio Financial shares extend gains, jumps 9% to trade above listing price
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor gains, midcap index ends above 40,000 for the first time ever
Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO to open on September 6 — what are GMP signals ahead of subscription
Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read