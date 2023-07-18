Jio Financial Services demerger FAQ: Should you buy Reliance Industries shares, how can you benefit and more

Jio Financial Services demerger FAQ: Jio Financial Services will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20, just one day ahead of the RIL's first quarter results for FY24. This makes July 19 the last date to buy Reliance shares to be eligible for the demerger benefits.

Reliance Industries (RIL) has undertaken a demerger of its financial services arm, which will now be rebranded and listed as Jio Financial Services (JFSL) on July 20, Thursday. Jio Financial Services will join the NSE Nifty 50 index on the same day, July 20, just one day before RIL's first-quarter results for FY24 are announced. To be eligible for the benefits of the demerger, investors must purchase Reliance shares by July 19, which serves as the last date for eligibility.

Following this demerger, RIL is expected to experience value unlocking, with all its financial business transitioning to Jio Financial Services Ltd, which currently holds a 6.1 percent stake in RIL. After the demerger, Jio Financial Services is estimated to have valuations around Rs 10,000 crore.

While this demerger is being considered as the first major step in diversification for Reliance Industries in a long time, it's important to understand what it means for shareholders and how can they benefit.

Here are some frequently asked questions to explain the same: