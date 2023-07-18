Jio Financial Services demerger FAQ: Should you buy Reliance Industries shares, how can you benefit and more

Jio Financial Services demerger FAQ: Jio Financial Services will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20, just one day ahead of the RIL's first quarter results for FY24. This makes July 19 the last date to buy Reliance shares to be eligible for the demerger benefits.
I hold shares of Reliance Industries. Will I benefit from this demerger? Will I be eligible to get shares of Jio Financial Services?
Yes.
As per the plan, Reliance Industries shareholders will get 1 share of “Reliance Strategic” alias “Jio Financial Services” for every 1 share of Reliance Industries.
Hence the demerger ratio will be 1:1.So if you own shares in RIL as of July 20, you are eligible to get shares of Jio Financial Services.
I don't have any shares of RIL as of now. Can I still buy it and get benefits of merger?
Yes, you can still buy shares of RIL and enjoy the advantages of demerger, which is taking place on Thursday.
So, you have time till tomorrow.
I hold shares of RIL. So, if I get shares of Jio Financial Sevices, how can I know the price for the same?
According to the plan, there will be a special pre-open session that will be held for the price discovery post the demerger.
The reference price used for the same would be Reliance Industries' closing price on Wednesday.
For example, if Reliance closes at Rs 1,000 on Wednesday, and the stock settles at Rs 900 at the end of the special session, Jio Financial Services will be quoted at Rs 100 (1,000 - 900).Post this, Jio Financial Services will join the indices, quoted at a fixed price of Rs 100.
How will Jio Financial Services be listed on indices?
Jio Financial Services will be included on Nifty at a “constant price”.
The Constant price = Demerged entity’s closing price on T-1 day (in this case July 19) and price derived during SPOS.Jio Financial is listed as a stock, at a future date, the stock will be removed from the index after the end-of-day on third day of its listing - subject to certain price conditions.
So, if Jio Financial lists on T, it will be delisted from the indices at the end of T+3 days.
I heard that investors are in a mad rush to buy RIL stocks. Should I buy the shares too by tomorrow?
Experts believe that buying Reliance shares is the best way to get Jio Financial Services shares at cheapest possible rate as the share price of the new entity may surge after listing.
Jio Financial Services' stock is expected to witness substantial trade volume too.
Hence, experts suggest buying it to be eligible to get JFSL stocks.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
