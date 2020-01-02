Jindal Steel reports highest ever quarterly domestic production in Q3FY20; sales up 30% YoY
Updated : January 02, 2020 11:16 AM IST
The company’s total sales in Q3FY20 stood at 1.66 million tonnes as against 1.27 million tonnes in the same period last year.
Export shipments during the quarter increased to more than 3 lakh MT, registering an increase of 213 percent YoY.
The total crude steel and related production stood at 1.61 million tonnes, compared to 1.32 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.
