Kotak Institutional Equities raises JSPL target price by 24%, shares gain

Buy / Sell Jindal Steel share TRADE

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) shares rose on Monday after Kotak Institutional Equities raised its target price for the stock by 23.9 percent. JSPL shares rose as much as 2.6 percent to Rs 577.7 on BSE.

The brokerage reiterated a 'buy' rating on JSPL and raised its target price for the stock to Rs 700 per share from Rs 565 per share.

JSPL has secured four thermal coal blocks in the recent auctions - Utkal C, Uktal B1, B2 and Gare Palma IV/6, which would make it self-sufficient over the next two years, according to the brokerage.

ALSO READ

The coal block, with a capacity of 15 mtpa, could save around Rs 1,500 per tonne on full ramp-up for the company, it said.

Jindal Steel & Power's strong growth visibility, robust balance sheet and increasing backward integration should drive further rerating for the stock, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The company's thermal coal requirement would increase from 10 million tonnes currently to 15-16 million tonnes after the expansion, and can be met fully through these mines, the brokerage added.

Kotak Institutional Equities is of the view that the company is on track to increase its steel capacity by 85 percent by the financial year 2024-25.

Jindal Steel & Power shares have rewarded investors with a return of 39 percent in the past one year. The Nifty50 benchmark has gained 23.7 percent during this period, and the Nifty Metal gauge 61.4 percent.