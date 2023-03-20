Jindal Steel & Power gets BIS licence to produce fire-resistance steel

The company will manufacture the hot-rolled structural steel at its Rail Mill and Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) has received India’s first BIS licence

to produce fire-resistant steel at its Raigarh facility in Chhattisgarh. The company stated that the fire-resistant steel structures, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas.

The steel can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of 3 hours according to JSPL.

The new BIS 15103 grade steel will be used to manufacture steel structures for infrastructure projects such as industrial structures, refineries, bridges, metro rail projects, hospitals, and commercial as well as residential buildings.

JSPL mentioned that the global structural steel market is estimated to grow $ 161.54 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.98 percent.

The BIS licence for fire-resistant steel, which the company claimed as the first such certification in India, will be a game-changer in strengthening India’s infrastructure and its safety standards, according to JSPL Managing Director Bimlendra Jha.

The product will provide much-needed assurance to the end users for fire safety, building a safer Atmanirbhar Bharat, JSPL noted.

JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

The company reported gross revenues of Rs 14,452 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 14,152 crore a year ago.

JSPl shares are trading 3.63 percent lower at Rs 551.30.