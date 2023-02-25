Jindal Stainless (Hisar) fixes March 9 as record date for merger with Jindal Stainless

For each share held in Jindal Stainless (Hisar), a shareholder will get 1.95 shares of Jindal Stainless.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd on Friday announced that March 9 will be the record date for the purpose of its merger with Jindal Stainless Ltd.

The board of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) had approved the merger of the company into Jindal Stainless Ltd with a swap ratio of 1: 1.95 in December 2020. This means that for each share held in Jindal Stainless (Hisar), a shareholder will get 1.95 shares of Jindal Stainless.

At the time of the merger announcement in December 2020, the two companies had said that the deal will propel Jindal Stainless among the top 10 global stainless steel producers even at its current capacity level. The merged entity will have a diversified end-to-end product portfolio of over 120 stainless steel grades with a 360-degree reach to customers from all segments.

“The merger of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) into Jindal Stainless will induce a simplified capital structure, expanding the turnover of the merged business to Rs 20,000 crore. With 1.9 MTPA melt capacity, the merged entity will be the only Indian company in the league of top 10 stainless steel companies in the world,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director at JSL and JSHL was quoted as saying at that time.

Meanwhile, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) on Thursday also informed that the company has now received a copy of the final order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) sanctioning the composite scheme of arrangement among Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), JSL Lifestyle Ltd, JSL Media Ltd, Jindal Stainless Corporate Management Services Pvt. Ltd and Jindal Lifestyle Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Shares of Jindal Stainless ended 2.2 percent lower at Rs 264.90, while those of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) ended 0.6 percent lower at Rs 486.